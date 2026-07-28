Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $303.41 and last traded at $300.7420, with a volume of 1095275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $302.50.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAB shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Wabtec from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Wabtec from $308.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wabtec from $318.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $290.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Wabtec from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wabtec presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $310.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wabtec

Wabtec Stock Down 0.6%

The stock has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock's 50-day moving average is $266.61 and its 200-day moving average is $255.99.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Wabtec's revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.600-10.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Wabtec's payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Insider Activity at Wabtec

In other Wabtec news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.07, for a total value of $304,787.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,914 shares in the company, valued at $32,212,071.98. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total value of $285,107.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,158,047.50. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,734 shares of company stock worth $1,504,571. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wabtec in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabtec by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabtec during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Wabtec during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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