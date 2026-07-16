Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th.

Wabtec has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Wabtec has a payout ratio of 12.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wabtec to earn $12.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

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Wabtec Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $260.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $264.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.45. Wabtec has a 52-week low of $184.26 and a 52-week high of $284.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.52%.The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business's revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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