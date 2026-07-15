Wabtec (WAB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.63 per share and revenue of $3.0738 billion for the quarter. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.250-10.650 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.52%.The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wabtec to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Wabtec Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Wabtec stock opened at $262.32 on Wednesday. Wabtec has a 52-week low of $184.26 and a 52-week high of $284.91. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $264.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Wabtec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $313.00 to $311.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Wabtec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $262.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $293.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wabtec

Insider Activity at Wabtec

In other Wabtec news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.07, for a total value of $304,787.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,914 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,212,071.98. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.50, for a total value of $285,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,047.50. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 5,734 shares of company stock worth $1,504,571 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Wabtec

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wabtec by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wabtec by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Wabtec by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,399 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wabtec by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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