Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Hits New 1-Year Low - What's Next?

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.33 and last traded at $28.3740, with a volume of 1708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Santander downgraded shares of Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.60.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.27 billion. Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 22.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV OTCMKTS: WMMVY is a leading Mexican retail company that operates a broad array of retail formats focused on serving everyday consumer needs. Its core activities include operating supermarkets, discount stores, membership warehouse clubs and related retail formats that sell groceries, perishables, household goods, apparel, electronics and general merchandise. The company also provides associated services commonly found in large retail chains, such as in-store pharmacies, basic financial and payment services, and e-commerce fulfillment to meet growing online demand.

The company's operations are centered in Mexico and extend into several countries in Central America, where it serves urban and suburban consumers through a mix of neighborhood discount outlets, larger full-service supermarkets and membership-based warehouse clubs.

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