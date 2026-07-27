Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY - Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 311,051 shares, a growth of 163.8% from the June 30th total of 117,920 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 507,440 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Santander downgraded Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WMMVY opened at $27.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV has a 12 month low of $26.62 and a 12 month high of $35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. The firm's 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its 200 day moving average is $31.52.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. Research analysts predict that Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV OTCMKTS: WMMVY is a leading Mexican retail company that operates a broad array of retail formats focused on serving everyday consumer needs. Its core activities include operating supermarkets, discount stores, membership warehouse clubs and related retail formats that sell groceries, perishables, household goods, apparel, electronics and general merchandise. The company also provides associated services commonly found in large retail chains, such as in-store pharmacies, basic financial and payment services, and e-commerce fulfillment to meet growing online demand.

The company's operations are centered in Mexico and extend into several countries in Central America, where it serves urban and suburban consumers through a mix of neighborhood discount outlets, larger full-service supermarkets and membership-based warehouse clubs.

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