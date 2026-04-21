Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (WMMVY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $14.1231 billion for the quarter.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:WMMVY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.93%.The firm had revenue of $16.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.48 billion. On average, analysts expect Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV Stock Performance

Shares of WMMVY opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.68. Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV to an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Santander lowered Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV

About Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV OTCMKTS: WMMVY is a leading Mexican retail company that operates a broad array of retail formats focused on serving everyday consumer needs. Its core activities include operating supermarkets, discount stores, membership warehouse clubs and related retail formats that sell groceries, perishables, household goods, apparel, electronics and general merchandise. The company also provides associated services commonly found in large retail chains, such as in-store pharmacies, basic financial and payment services, and e-commerce fulfillment to meet growing online demand.

The company's operations are centered in Mexico and extend into several countries in Central America, where it serves urban and suburban consumers through a mix of neighborhood discount outlets, larger full-service supermarkets and membership-based warehouse clubs.

Further Reading

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