Wall Street Zen Downgrades AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) to Buy

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ABBV. Evercore set a $235.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.43.

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AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $227.68 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $209.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $181.73 and a 1-year high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 7,213 shares of the company's stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,852 shares of the company's stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the company's stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company's stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about AbbVie

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AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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