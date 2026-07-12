Wall Street Zen Downgrades CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) to Hold

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $44.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CoStar Group from $73.00 to $56.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.50.

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CoStar Group Stock Down 2.7%

CSGP stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,916,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,305,611. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.74. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 0.74%.The business had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance bought 71,430 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,514,336.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,722,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,644,848. This represents a 4.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,498,099 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,311,052,000 after purchasing an additional 242,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,352 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,252,839,000 after purchasing an additional 348,224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,696,192 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $713,866,000 after purchasing an additional 130,118 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,933,185 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $869,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,842,010 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $729,020,000 after buying an additional 4,053,456 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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