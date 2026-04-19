Wall Street Zen Downgrades Dana (NYSE:DAN) to Hold

Dana (NYSE:DAN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Dana from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dana from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dana from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $37.00.

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Dana Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of DAN opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Dana has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

Dana (NYSE:DAN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dana had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 1.13%.The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dana will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated is a global leader in the design and manufacture of drivetrain, sealing, and thermal-management technologies for the automotive, commercial vehicle, off-highway and industrial markets. The company's product portfolio includes axles, driveshafts, transmissions, e-Propulsion systems and thermal-management assemblies that help improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance vehicle performance. Dana's expertise spans internal combustion and electrified powertrains, positioning it to support both traditional and next-generation mobility solutions.

Founded in 1904 by Clarence W.

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