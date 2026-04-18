Wall Street Zen Downgrades eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Hold

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of eBay from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, President Capital upped their target price on shares of eBay from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $98.38.

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eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $104.65 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $90.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. eBay has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $105.40. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. eBay had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $1,215,660.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,094,600.60. This represents a 28.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $1,542,361.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 94,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,733,638.76. This represents a 15.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 120,393 shares of company stock valued at $11,327,504 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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