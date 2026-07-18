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Wall Street Zen Downgrades LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) to Sell

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
LiveOne logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded LiveOne from hold to sell in a report issued Saturday, adding to a mixed analyst picture on the stock.
  • LiveOne’s latest quarter missed expectations, reporting a loss of $0.65 per share versus estimates for a $0.31 loss, while revenue of $18.92 million also came in below forecasts.
  • The stock traded at $5.29, giving the company a market cap of about $71.7 million; analysts currently rate it Hold on average with a $12.50 price target.
  • Interested in LiveOne? Here are five stocks we like better.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of LiveOne in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of LiveOne in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveOne currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LiveOne

LiveOne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LVO opened at $5.29 on Friday. LiveOne has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $71.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LiveOne will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LiveOne

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveOne in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in LiveOne by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,408 shares of the company's stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LiveOne by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,743 shares of the company's stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in LiveOne during the third quarter worth about $1,239,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LiveOne during the second quarter worth about $174,000. 21.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveOne

(Get Free Report)

LiveOne, Inc NASDAQ: LVO is a digital media and entertainment company specializing in live and on-demand music, podcasts and original content. The company provides streaming access to live concerts, festival performances and exclusive artist-driven programming through its digital platform and mobile applications. Its service offerings include ad-supported free tiers as well as premium subscription packages that deliver high-quality audio and video experiences for music fans worldwide.

The LiveOne platform aggregates a diverse range of content, including live concert streams, curated on-demand playlists, artist interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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