Wall Street Zen Downgrades LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) to Sell

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of LiveOne in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of LiveOne in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveOne currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.50.

Get LiveOne alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LiveOne

LiveOne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LVO opened at $5.29 on Friday. LiveOne has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $71.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $18.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LiveOne will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LiveOne

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveOne in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in LiveOne by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,408 shares of the company's stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LiveOne by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,743 shares of the company's stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in LiveOne during the third quarter worth about $1,239,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LiveOne during the second quarter worth about $174,000. 21.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc NASDAQ: LVO is a digital media and entertainment company specializing in live and on-demand music, podcasts and original content. The company provides streaming access to live concerts, festival performances and exclusive artist-driven programming through its digital platform and mobile applications. Its service offerings include ad-supported free tiers as well as premium subscription packages that deliver high-quality audio and video experiences for music fans worldwide.

The LiveOne platform aggregates a diverse range of content, including live concert streams, curated on-demand playlists, artist interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LiveOne, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LiveOne wasn't on the list.

While LiveOne currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here