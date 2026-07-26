Wall Street Zen Downgrades MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) to Hold

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MLKN. Zacks Research raised shares of MillerKnoll from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MillerKnoll currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MLKN

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36. MillerKnoll has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $23.18.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $973.87 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 2.38%.The business's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. MillerKnoll has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.850-2.150 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.330-0.390 EPS. Analysts predict that MillerKnoll will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 166.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 36.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,803 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company's stock.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc NASDAQ: MLKN is a global design and manufacturing company specializing in furniture, lighting, textiles, rugs and accessories for residential and commercial environments. The company’s portfolio features well-known brands such as Herman Miller, Knoll, Maharam, Geiger and Tuyama, offering solutions for office, healthcare, education, hospitality and home settings. Products span seating, workstations, tables, storage systems and outdoor furnishings, complemented by a range of services including space planning, ergonomic consulting and installation support.

Formed in July 2021 through the merger of Herman Miller and Knoll, MillerKnoll combines more than a century of design heritage with a modern portfolio of sustainable products and materials.

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