Wall Street Zen Downgrades Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) to Sell

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Pharvaris from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pharvaris from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $50.08.

Get Pharvaris alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pharvaris

Pharvaris Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of PHVS stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. Pharvaris has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of -2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pharvaris

In other Pharvaris news, Director Johannes Gerardus Chri Schikan sold 30,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $1,089,968.88. Following the sale, the director directly owned 315,167 shares in the company, valued at $11,185,276.83. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Berndt Modig sold 2,291 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $71,181.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 135,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,200,943.63. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 303,356 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,065 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,943,000. PSP Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth $569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 710.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,085 shares of the company's stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 23,743 shares in the last quarter. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth $1,536,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth $12,187,000.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel oral therapies for rare bradykinin-driven diseases. The company's core mission is to address conditions characterized by uncontrolled activation of the plasma kallikrein-kinin system, with a primary emphasis on hereditary angioedema (HAE), a debilitating disorder marked by recurrent swelling episodes.

The company's lead program, PHA121, is an investigational once-daily oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor designed for prophylactic treatment of HAE and is advancing through clinical trials.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pharvaris, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pharvaris wasn't on the list.

While Pharvaris currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here