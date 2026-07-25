Wall Street Zen Downgrades SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX) to Sell

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of SpaceX from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on SpaceX in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on SpaceX in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "strong-buy" rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SpaceX in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, New Street Research upgraded SpaceX to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $230.50.

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SpaceX Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ SPCX opened at $115.07 on Friday. SpaceX has a 52-week low of $110.85 and a 52-week high of $225.64.

SpaceX (NASDAQ:SPCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpaceX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPCX. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SpaceX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,137,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in SpaceX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in SpaceX in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SpaceX in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,768,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SpaceX in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000.

Key Stories Impacting SpaceX

Here are the key news stories impacting SpaceX this week:

Positive Sentiment: SpaceX is attempting to launch 20 Starlink V3 satellites and its delayed Starship Flight 13, and a successful mission could restore confidence in the company’s launch cadence, lower future launch costs, and support Starlink’s growth narrative. Article Title

SpaceX is attempting to launch 20 Starlink V3 satellites and its delayed Starship Flight 13, and a successful mission could restore confidence in the company’s launch cadence, lower future launch costs, and support Starlink’s growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s disclosed $94 billion SpaceX stake and ongoing high monthly cloud-compute spending underscore strong strategic interest from a major tech partner, which investors may view as validation of SpaceX’s long-term AI and infrastructure ambitions. Article Title

Alphabet’s disclosed $94 billion SpaceX stake and ongoing high monthly cloud-compute spending underscore strong strategic interest from a major tech partner, which investors may view as validation of SpaceX’s long-term AI and infrastructure ambitions. Neutral Sentiment: SpaceX is reportedly scouting Texas sites for AI data centers, reinforcing the company’s broader growth optionality beyond rockets, but the market is still waiting for concrete details before assigning much value. Article Title

SpaceX is reportedly scouting Texas sites for AI data centers, reinforcing the company’s broader growth optionality beyond rockets, but the market is still waiting for concrete details before assigning much value. Negative Sentiment: HSBC initiated coverage with a Hold rating and a price target below the IPO price, adding to worries that the “Musk premium” may already be fully priced in. Article Title

HSBC initiated coverage with a Hold rating and a price target below the IPO price, adding to worries that the “Musk premium” may already be fully priced in. Negative Sentiment: Repeated Starship delays due to weather and recent test setbacks have pressured sentiment, since the stock’s near-term trading is closely tied to whether SpaceX can execute on its most visible catalyst. Article Title

Repeated Starship delays due to weather and recent test setbacks have pressured sentiment, since the stock’s near-term trading is closely tied to whether SpaceX can execute on its most visible catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also focused on an upcoming lockup expiration that could add supply to the market, while short interest and bearish commentary suggest more volatility ahead for SpaceX NASDAQ: SPCX . Article Title

SpaceX Company Profile

SpaceX, or Space Exploration Technologies Corp., is an American aerospace company focused on the design, manufacture and launch of advanced rockets and spacecraft. The company develops launch vehicles and space systems used for commercial, government and scientific missions, with a strong emphasis on lowering the cost of access to space through reusable rocket technology.

Founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, SpaceX has built a broad portfolio of products and services that includes the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy rockets, the Dragon spacecraft and the Starship development program.

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