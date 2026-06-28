Wall Street Zen Downgrades U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Sell

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stephens began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.50 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.48.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.19. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 18.01%.The firm's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,661.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,731.84. This represents a 40.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 207,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,813,307. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,590 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,721 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 23,373 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 19,964 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised U.S. Bancorp’s price target to $66 from $62 and kept a buy rating, signaling improved analyst confidence in the stock. Benzinga report on Truist price-target raise

Truist raised U.S. Bancorp’s price target to $66 from $62 and kept a buy rating, signaling improved analyst confidence in the stock. Positive Sentiment: U.S. Bancorp said it passed the Fed’s 2026 stress test and plans to boost its dividend, which highlights strong capital levels and supports the case for higher shareholder returns. Business Wire stress test results

U.S. Bancorp said it passed the Fed’s 2026 stress test and plans to boost its dividend, which highlights strong capital levels and supports the case for higher shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street is expecting double-digit EPS growth when U.S. Bancorp reports second-quarter earnings next month, which keeps expectations constructive but still awaits the actual results. Barchart earnings preview

Wall Street is expecting double-digit EPS growth when U.S. Bancorp reports second-quarter earnings next month, which keeps expectations constructive but still awaits the actual results. Neutral Sentiment: U.S. Bancorp also drew unusual call-option activity, suggesting some traders are positioning for a further move higher, though this is not a fundamental catalyst on its own.

U.S. Bancorp also drew unusual call-option activity, suggesting some traders are positioning for a further move higher, though this is not a fundamental catalyst on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary from the bank on Dodd-Frank stress test results and capital returns mostly reinforces the same positive message: solid balance-sheet resilience and support for dividends and buybacks. Business Wire stress test results

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider U.S. Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and U.S. Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While U.S. Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here