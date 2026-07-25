Wall Street Zen Upgrades Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) to "Hold"

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CCBG. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Brean Capital cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $49.50 price objective on Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.75.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ CCBG opened at $51.60 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34. The stock has a market cap of $882.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.31. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 21.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 1,282.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,106 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company's stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc is a Florida‐based bank holding company headquartered in Tallahassee. As the parent of Capital City Bank, it offers a full suite of financial services through a network of community banking offices. The company traces its origins to the late 19th century, reflecting more than a century of continuous operation in its home market.

Through its banking subsidiary, Capital City Bank Group provides retail and commercial banking products, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage financing, and treasury management services.

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