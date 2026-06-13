Wall Street Zen Upgrades CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) to Hold

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CME. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $362.00 to $353.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $305.71.

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CME Group Stock Performance

CME Group stock opened at $269.53 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $284.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.07. The company has a market cap of $97.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $244.56 and a fifty-two week high of $329.16.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.25. CME Group had a net margin of 63.19% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.51, for a total value of $10,447,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,606,111.30. The trade was a 38.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 3,291 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.37, for a total transaction of $1,097,120.67. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 7,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,397,597.04. The trade was a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,044 shares of company stock worth $13,297,507. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in CME Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting CME Group

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About CME Group

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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