Wall Street Zen Upgrades Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) to Strong-Buy

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ENVA. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Enova International from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Enova International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Enova International from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their target price on Enova International from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $247.83.

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Enova International Stock Up 8.9%

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $237.13 on Friday. Enova International has a one year low of $99.61 and a one year high of $246.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 20.42 and a quick ratio of 20.42. The stock's 50-day moving average is $201.55 and its 200 day moving average is $169.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The credit services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $928.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $909.61 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 10.31%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enova International

In other news, Director Mark Tebbe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $4,027,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,074,339.73. This represents a 28.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Fisher sold 33,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $6,580,593.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 306,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,997,678.20. This trade represents a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 106,882 shares of company stock worth $19,757,389 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Enova International during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 350.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company's stock.

Enova International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Enova International this week:

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc NYSE: ENVA is a Chicago-based financial services company specializing in online lending solutions. Since its founding in 2004, Enova has leveraged proprietary data analytics and technology platforms to underwrite and deliver short-term consumer loans, lines of credit and installment loans. Through its flagship consumer brand NetCredit, Enova provides flexible credit options designed to serve a wide range of borrowers, including those with limited or non-traditional credit histories.

In addition to its U.S.

Further Reading

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