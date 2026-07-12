Wall Street Zen Upgrades Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) to "Strong-Buy"

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research cut Helen of Troy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Helen of Troy from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helen of Troy has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $26.50.

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Helen of Troy Price Performance

Shares of Helen of Troy stock traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 795,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,187. The business's 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $30.68. The company has a market cap of $613.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $402.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $374.55 million. Helen of Troy had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. Helen of Troy's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Helen of Troy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Helen of Troy by 922.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,350 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 5,529.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 1,323.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 497.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Helen of Troy this week:

Positive Sentiment: HELE reported fiscal Q1 results that beat expectations, with stronger-than-expected EPS and revenue, plus growth across Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness; management also raised its fiscal 2027 sales outlook, which supports the stock. Helen of Troy Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Outlook Raised

HELE reported fiscal Q1 results that beat expectations, with stronger-than-expected EPS and revenue, plus growth across Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness; management also raised its fiscal 2027 sales outlook, which supports the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity lifted its price target on Helen of Troy to $25 from $23, but kept a hold rating, suggesting analysts see some improvement but still limited upside. Canaccord Genuity price target update

Canaccord Genuity lifted its price target on Helen of Troy to $25 from $23, but kept a rating, suggesting analysts see some improvement but still limited upside. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in shares sold short, so this does not appear to be a major trading driver today.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful change in shares sold short, so this does not appear to be a major trading driver today. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued reminders and alerts about a pending class action lawsuit alleging securities fraud, with a lead-plaintiff deadline of August 3, 2026. These legal headlines can pressure sentiment and raise uncertainty for HELE. The Gross Law Firm class action reminder

Multiple law firms issued reminders and alerts about a pending class action lawsuit alleging securities fraud, with a lead-plaintiff deadline of August 3, 2026. These legal headlines can pressure sentiment and raise uncertainty for HELE. Negative Sentiment: A separate class action notice from Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman and another from the Schall Law Firm reinforced the same litigation overhang, which may be contributing to the stock's weakness. Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman class action alert

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that designs, sources and markets a diversified portfolio of household, health and beauty brands. Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, the company operates through three principal segments—Health & Home, Housewares and Beauty—offering products under well-known names including OXO, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell Home, PUR and Hot Tools. Helen of Troy distributes its products through a combination of mass, specialty and e-commerce channels to consumers, retailers and distributors worldwide.

The Housewares segment features kitchen tools, gadgets and organizational solutions marketed primarily under the OXO brand, recognized for its ergonomic “Good Grips” design.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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