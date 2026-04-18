Wall Street Zen Upgrades Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) to Buy

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Saturday.

HLMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $11.33.

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Hillman Solutions Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $365.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.69 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.60%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hillman Solutions news, insider Amanda Kitzberger sold 11,804 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $97,855.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 72,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,895.45. The trade was a 13.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Hillman Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 30,074 shares of the company's stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 118,022 shares of the company's stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the company's stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 31,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions NASDAQ: HLMN is a leading provider of hardware and related products to the home improvement, retail, industrial and manufacturing markets. The company's portfolio encompasses key duplication systems and security solutions, hardware essentials such as fasteners and anchors, signage and labeling products, and outdoor and seasonal items. Hillman's product offerings are sold through a network of major home improvement retailers, wholesalers, independent distributors and other specialty outlets.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman grew from a family-run enterprise into a global supplier of hardware solutions.

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