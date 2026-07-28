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Wall Street Zen Upgrades MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) to Hold

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
MBX Biosciences logo with Manufacturing background
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Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded MBX Biosciences from “sell” to “hold,” while broader analyst sentiment remains positive, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and $66.75 price target.
  • Analyst opinions are mixed: price targets range from $56 to $90, including buy ratings from Truist Financial and UBS Group, a strong-buy rating from Lifesci Capital, and a sell rating from Weiss Ratings.
  • MBX shares opened at $61.30, near their 12-month high of $66.66, with a $2.92 billion market capitalization; several institutional investors have recently increased or initiated positions.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of MBX Biosciences.

MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MBX. Lifesci Capital raised shares of MBX Biosciences to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price target on MBX Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on MBX Biosciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences Stock Down 1.1%

MBX Biosciences stock opened at $61.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $38.18. MBX Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $66.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MBX Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in MBX Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in MBX Biosciences by 4,131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,481 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MBX Biosciences by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in MBX Biosciences by 128.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in MBX Biosciences by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

MBX Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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