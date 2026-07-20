Wall Street Zen Upgrades M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) to "Hold"

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTB. UBS Group boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $227.00 to $251.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $231.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $249.50.

Get M&T Bank alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTB

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $249.28 on Monday. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $174.76 and a 12 month high of $255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $225.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 22.72%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 3,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $672,232.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,462,024.50. This represents a 31.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 233.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about M&T Bank

Here are the key news stories impacting M&T Bank this week:

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. The company operates a commercial and retail banking franchise that includes deposit-taking, lending, and payment services delivered through branch networks, digital channels and commercial banking teams. M&T serves customers across the northeastern and mid‑Atlantic United States and has expanded its geographic footprint through strategic acquisitions.

Its core businesses include commercial banking for middle‑market and community businesses, consumer and retail banking, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and trust services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider M&T Bank, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and M&T Bank wasn't on the list.

While M&T Bank currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here