Wall Street Zen Upgrades SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to "Buy"

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SEIC. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $122.60.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEIC

SEI Investments Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $99.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.06. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $75.08 and a 52-week high of $102.29. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $91.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.97.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 28.85%.The firm had revenue of $641.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $364,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 921 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $83,958.36. The trade was a 81.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $910,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 77,883 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,092,804.81. This trade represents a 11.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,278,583. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 2.6% during the second quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 96.8% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 87.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 747 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in SEI Investments by 12.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 44.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 532 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key SEI Investments News

Here are the key news stories impacting SEI Investments this week:

Positive Sentiment: SEI posted Q2 earnings of $1.66 per share, beating estimates, while revenue rose to $641.6 million and sales/AUM metrics topped expectations, reinforcing the view that business momentum remains solid. Article Title

SEI posted Q2 earnings of $1.66 per share, beating estimates, while revenue rose to $641.6 million and sales/AUM metrics topped expectations, reinforcing the view that business momentum remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Management’s Q2 call highlighted record growth and expanding margins, which suggests operating leverage is improving and may support earnings growth ahead. Article Title

Management’s Q2 call highlighted record growth and expanding margins, which suggests operating leverage is improving and may support earnings growth ahead. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after earnings: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $125 with an overweight rating, and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its target to $119 with an outperform rating, both signaling higher expectations for the stock. Article Title

Analysts turned more constructive after earnings: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $125 with an overweight rating, and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its target to $119 with an outperform rating, both signaling higher expectations for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Consensus earnings estimates have been revised higher, which often supports shares when investors see improving forward fundamentals. Article Title

Consensus earnings estimates have been revised higher, which often supports shares when investors see improving forward fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Recent short-interest data showed no meaningful short position reported, so there is no clear bearish squeeze or short-selling signal driving the move. Article Title

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI's technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company's core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

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