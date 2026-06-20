Wall Street Zen Upgrades Teradata (NYSE:TDC) to "Strong-Buy"

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TDC. Zacks Research downgraded Teradata from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.67.

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Teradata Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business's 50 day moving average price is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.85. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. Teradata has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $41.78.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Teradata had a return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 24.93%.The company had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $430.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Teradata has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 5,657 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $190,754.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,322,161.20. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Richard J. Petley sold 17,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $602,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 188,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,985. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,235. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teradata by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,953,545 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $394,306,000 after acquiring an additional 612,624 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,913,277 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $86,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,388 shares of the technology company's stock worth $95,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,722 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,600,216 shares of the technology company's stock worth $79,151,000 after purchasing an additional 406,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth $67,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company's stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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