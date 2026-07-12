Wall Street Zen Upgrades Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) to Buy

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Sunday.

TDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Transdigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,660.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,518.25.

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Transdigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,291.76. The company had a trading volume of 260,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,897. Transdigm Group has a one year low of $1,123.61 and a one year high of $1,623.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,257.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,277.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.11 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Research analysts expect that Transdigm Group will post 37.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total transaction of $4,979,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,596,408. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.06, for a total value of $12,817,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $27,259,512.88. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 42,096 shares of company stock valued at $52,625,524 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Transdigm Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Transdigm Group by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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