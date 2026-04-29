Wallbox (WBX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.8118) per share and revenue of $40.6370 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.54. Wallbox had a negative return on equity of 6,451.74% and a negative net margin of 70.12%.The business had revenue of $39.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.82 million.

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Wallbox Stock Performance

Shares of Wallbox stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.07. The company's stock had a trading volume of 472 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,624. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31. Wallbox has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $8.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on Wallbox from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wallbox

About Wallbox

Wallbox is a global provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, offering hardware and software designed to simplify and optimize the charging experience for residential, commercial and public applications. The company's product lineup includes smart home chargers, DC fast chargers for fleet and commercial use, and energy management systems that integrate with solar panels and battery storage. Through its myWallbox software platform, users can remotely monitor and control charging sessions, track energy consumption and set custom charging schedules.

Headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, Wallbox has expanded its operations across Europe, North America, Asia and Australia, establishing regional offices and service centers to support customers and channel partners.

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