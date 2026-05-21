Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) Issues Q2 2027 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.720-0.740 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $182.8 billion-$184.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.2 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 2.750-2.850 EPS.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WMT opened at $130.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.89. Walmart has a 1 year low of $93.43 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The business had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 34,082 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $4,158,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 533,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,082,852. The trade was a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.79, for a total value of $2,555,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 486,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $62,203,571.56. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 154,065 shares of company stock valued at $19,281,401 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at $59,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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