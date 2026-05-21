Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) Releases FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.750-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $731.1 billion-$738.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.3 billion. Walmart also updated its Q2 2027 guidance to 0.720-0.740 EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $147.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $138.88.

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Walmart Stock Down 2.5%

NASDAQ WMT opened at $130.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.65. Walmart has a 52 week low of $93.43 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $126.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The business had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 34,082 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $4,158,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 533,466 shares in the company, valued at $65,082,852. This represents a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,214,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 108,294 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,153,389.24. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,065 shares of company stock valued at $19,281,401. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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