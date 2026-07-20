Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) Trading Down 1.8% - Here's What Happened

Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $112.14 and last traded at $112.20. 17,703,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 25,638,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.24.

Get Walmart alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walmart from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WMT

Walmart Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company's fifty day moving average is $118.82 and its 200 day moving average is $122.11. The company has a market cap of $892.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total transaction of $413,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 630,009 shares in the company, valued at $69,074,186.76. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.19, for a total value of $342,751.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 574,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,953,695.07. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 87,145 shares of company stock worth $10,691,920 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisortrust Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 20.2% in the first quarter. Advisortrust Partners LLC now owns 67,142 shares of the retailer's stock worth $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 253.3% during the first quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 384,034 shares of the retailer's stock worth $47,728,000 after purchasing an additional 275,337 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,416,580 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $300,333,000 after buying an additional 68,632 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 275,341 shares of the retailer's stock worth $30,676,000 after buying an additional 81,635 shares during the period. Finally, Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,016,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walmart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walmart wasn't on the list.

While Walmart currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here