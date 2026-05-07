Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) "Neutral" Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating restated by Guggenheim in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WBD. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $23.50 to $27.75 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.36.

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Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $27.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,629,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,906,201. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 93.71 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.59.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.89 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 600,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $16,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 244,357 shares in the company, valued at $6,683,163.95. This trade represents a 71.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Zaslav sold 4,004,149 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $113,157,250.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,200,627 shares in the company, valued at $203,489,719.02. The trade was a 35.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 8,206,827 shares of company stock valued at $230,674,025 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,321 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:

Positive Sentiment: Streaming subscriber growth and engagement accelerated — HBO Max’s global push helped streaming revenue outpace expectations and total subscribers topped ~140M, supporting the long‑term subscription thesis. Streaming Growth

Streaming subscriber growth and engagement accelerated — HBO Max’s global push helped streaming revenue outpace expectations and total subscribers topped ~140M, supporting the long‑term subscription thesis. Positive Sentiment: Studios revenue showed a surge, indicating content remains a core profit driver if the company can monetize releases effectively. Studios Strength

Studios revenue showed a surge, indicating content remains a core profit driver if the company can monetize releases effectively. Neutral Sentiment: Speculation about strategic outcomes — some analysts/publications argue a Paramount‑Skydance acquisition of WBD could occur within a year; this is speculative and could be positive if it delivers a takeover premium but adds deal execution uncertainty. Acquisition Speculation

Speculation about strategic outcomes — some analysts/publications argue a Paramount‑Skydance acquisition of WBD could occur within a year; this is speculative and could be positive if it delivers a takeover premium but adds deal execution uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Company filed Q1 results and hosted the earnings call — read the transcript for management’s guidance on cost cuts, restructuring and integration plans. Earnings Call

Company filed Q1 results and hosted the earnings call — read the transcript for management’s guidance on cost cuts, restructuring and integration plans. Negative Sentiment: One‑time $2.8B termination fee drove a roughly $2.9B Q1 hit, producing a ($1.17) EPS beat/miss that was far worse than consensus — investors see this as a large, near‑term earnings headwind despite being largely nonrecurring. Termination Fee

One‑time $2.8B termination fee drove a roughly $2.9B Q1 hit, producing a ($1.17) EPS beat/miss that was far worse than consensus — investors see this as a large, near‑term earnings headwind despite being largely nonrecurring. Negative Sentiment: Revenue was roughly flat year‑over‑year and missed/slid against some expectations; combined with restructuring costs this raises near‑term margin and leverage concerns. Revenue & Miss

Revenue was roughly flat year‑over‑year and missed/slid against some expectations; combined with restructuring costs this raises near‑term margin and leverage concerns. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory scrutiny: an FCC commissioner called for a rigorous review of foreign investment in the proposed deal structure, adding risk and potential delays to any M&A outcome. Regulatory Risk

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

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