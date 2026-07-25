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Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Warrior Met Coal logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Warrior Met Coal has a consensus analyst rating of “Moderate Buy”, based on seven covering firms, with an average 1-year target price of $103.00.
  • The stock has seen mixed analyst moves recently, including a downgrade from Wall Street Zen, upgrades from Zacks Research, and higher price targets from B. Riley Financial and a reiterated buy from Citigroup.
  • The company reported Q1 earnings of $1.37 per share, slightly below expectations, while revenue rose 52.9% year over year; institutional investors own 92.28% of the shares, and an insider recently sold 20,000 shares.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings cut Warrior Met Coal from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on HCC

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,775 shares in the company, valued at $7,455,250. This represents a 22.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2,821,294.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 987,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,067,000 after acquiring an additional 987,453 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7,875.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 182,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 179,965 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,045,000. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 667,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company's stock.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $79.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $49.07 and a twelve month high of $110.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.08.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $458.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $467.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal NYSE: HCC is a leading producer of premium metallurgical coal, operating deep underground mining complexes in Central Alabama's Blue Creek and Brookwood mining districts. The company focuses exclusively on the extraction and sale of high-grade hard coking coal, a critical raw material used in steel production. Its mining operations harness longwall mining technology and rigorous safety protocols to deliver consistent coal quality to customers worldwide.

Warrior Met Coal's product portfolio centers on premium hard coking coal, semisoft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection (PCI) products.

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Analyst Recommendations for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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