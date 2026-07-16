Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Should You Buy?

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 82,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the previous session's volume of 30,366 shares.The stock last traded at $6.7210 and had previously closed at $6.87.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

WRTBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wartsila from a "strong sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Wartsila in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Citigroup restated a "sell" rating on shares of Wartsila in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Wartsila in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut Wartsila from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wartsila presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Report on WRTBY

Wartsila Stock Down 1.6%

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wartsila had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 9.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wartsila will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wartsila Company Profile

Wärtsilä OTCMKTS: WRTBY is a Finnish technology company specializing in sustainable solutions for the marine and energy sectors. Founded in 1834 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Wärtsilä designs, manufactures and services equipment ranging from marine engines and propulsion systems to complete power plants. The company's Energy Business provides flexible gas, multi-fuel and hybrid power plants, as well as long-term operation and maintenance services. In its Marine Business, Wärtsilä delivers integrated systems for ship design, digital operations and lifecycle support.

With a presence in over 80 countries, Wärtsilä serves shipowners, shipyards, power producers and utilities around the world.

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