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Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Wartsila logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Short interest in Wärtsilä plunged 98.5% in July, falling to just 495 shares by July 15 from 32,384 shares at the end of June. The stock’s short-interest ratio is now essentially 0 days.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with several firms maintaining or lowering ratings; the current consensus is an average rating of "Reduce". The mix includes Hold and Sell ratings, with no outright bullish calls highlighted.
  • Wärtsilä’s latest earnings beat expectations, reporting $0.06 EPS and $1.81 billion in revenue versus analysts’ estimate of $1.73 billion. Despite the beat, the stock traded lower on Friday to $6.86, below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Interested in Wartsila? Here are five stocks we like better.

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 495 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the June 30th total of 32,384 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,137 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Wartsila in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Wartsila from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Wartsila in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Wartsila in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wartsila from a "strong sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WRTBY

Wartsila Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.86. 84,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,433. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.24. Wartsila has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.73 billion. Wartsila had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 9.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wartsila will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wartsila Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wärtsilä OTCMKTS: WRTBY is a Finnish technology company specializing in sustainable solutions for the marine and energy sectors. Founded in 1834 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Wärtsilä designs, manufactures and services equipment ranging from marine engines and propulsion systems to complete power plants. The company's Energy Business provides flexible gas, multi-fuel and hybrid power plants, as well as long-term operation and maintenance services. In its Marine Business, Wärtsilä delivers integrated systems for ship design, digital operations and lifecycle support.

With a presence in over 80 countries, Wärtsilä serves shipowners, shipyards, power producers and utilities around the world.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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