Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Shares Gap Up - Still a Buy?

Shares of Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.72, but opened at $7.0660. Wartsila shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 559 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on WRTBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wartsila from a "strong sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Wartsila from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Wartsila in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Wartsila in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a "sell" rating on shares of Wartsila in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wartsila has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wartsila

Wartsila Trading Up 3.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company's fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.93.

Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wartsila had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 9.40%.The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wartsila will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Wartsila Company Profile

Wärtsilä OTCMKTS: WRTBY is a Finnish technology company specializing in sustainable solutions for the marine and energy sectors. Founded in 1834 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Wärtsilä designs, manufactures and services equipment ranging from marine engines and propulsion systems to complete power plants. The company's Energy Business provides flexible gas, multi-fuel and hybrid power plants, as well as long-term operation and maintenance services. In its Marine Business, Wärtsilä delivers integrated systems for ship design, digital operations and lifecycle support.

With a presence in over 80 countries, Wärtsilä serves shipowners, shipyards, power producers and utilities around the world.

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