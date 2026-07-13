Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $59.91 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $57.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.24 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 9.79%. On average, analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of WASH opened at $35.85 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.19. The firm has a market cap of $683.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Washington Trust Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rolando A. Lora sold 885 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $27,921.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $356,262.60. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward O. Handy III purchased 3,195 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.32 per share, with a total value of $100,067.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 51,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,611,163.44. This trade represents a 6.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired 36,801 shares of company stock worth $1,147,293 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Washington Trust Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 24.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,030 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 3,016 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 13.7% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,861 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 10.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,949 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WASH. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.50.

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About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, a community bank headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island. Through its subsidiary, the company operates a network of branch offices across Rhode Island and southeastern Connecticut, serving individuals, small businesses and municipalities with a full suite of financial services.

The company's core business activities encompass retail and commercial banking, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage financing, and cash management solutions.

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