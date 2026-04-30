Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Barclays

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $266.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the business services provider's stock. Barclays's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $250.00 target price (down from $254.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $270.00 to $263.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Waste Management from $236.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $255.19.

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Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,298. The stock has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.54. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $194.11 and a 1-year high of $248.13. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $232.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John J. Morris sold 4,211 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.38, for a total value of $1,024,873.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 99,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,320,720.02. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 4,818 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.83, for a total transaction of $1,165,136.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 78,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,084,739.94. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 98,042 shares of company stock worth $23,039,777 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. RHL Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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