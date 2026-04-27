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Waste Management Stocks Worth Watching - April 27th

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Waste Management logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat flags Waste Management (WM), GFL Environmental (GFL) and Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) as the three waste-management stocks to watch, noting they had the highest recent dollar trading volume; waste stocks are typically defensive, offering steady cash flows and dividends but are influenced by waste volumes, recyclables prices and regulation.
  • Waste Management (WM) is a large North American provider of collection, transfer stations and landfills and converts landfill gas into renewable natural gas, giving it a notable waste‑to‑energy profile.
  • GFL offers non‑hazardous solid and liquid waste services plus soil remediation across Canada and the U.S., while CTOS supplies specialty equipment rental, sales and aftermarket parts to utilities, telecom, waste management and infrastructure sectors via its ERS, TES and APS segments.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Waste Management, GFL Environmental, and Custom Truck One Source are the three Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of companies that collect, transport, process, recycle and dispose of municipal, industrial and hazardous waste and provide related environmental services such as landfill operations, recycling facilities and waste-to-energy. For investors, these stocks are often viewed as relatively defensive—offering steady cash flows and dividends backed by long-term municipal contracts and regulatory barriers—while performance depends on waste volumes, commodity prices for recyclables and changes in environmental regulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WM

GFL Environmental (GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GFL

Custom Truck One Source (CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTOS

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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