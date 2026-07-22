Watsco (WSO) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Watsco to announce earnings of $4.40 per share and revenue of $2.1435 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Watsco (NYSE:WSO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.14. Watsco had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.85%.The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Watsco's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Watsco to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Watsco Stock Up 0.9%

WSO opened at $374.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.02. Watsco has a twelve month low of $323.05 and a twelve month high of $494.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.17.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Watsco's payout ratio is presently 109.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,559,965 shares of the construction company's stock worth $525,634,000 after acquiring an additional 46,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Watsco by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,121 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $500,572,000 after purchasing an additional 16,595 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 472,182 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $159,102,000 after purchasing an additional 316,129 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389,104 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $171,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 328,796 shares of the construction company's stock worth $132,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSO. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Watsco from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Watsco from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $402.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WSO

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc is the largest distributor of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) equipment, parts and supplies in the United States. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the company operates a network of more than 600 branches across the continental U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Watsco serves residential and commercial contractors by providing essential components for climate control systems, including air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, coils, refrigerants, controls and electrical and piping supplies.

Founded in 1947, Watsco has grown from a single regional distributor into an industry leader through a combination of organic expansion, acquisitions and strategic partnerships with original equipment manufacturers such as Carrier, Trane, Goodman and Lennox.

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