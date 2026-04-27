Wayfair (NYSE:W) Director Steven Conine Sells 112,861 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) Director Steven Conine sold 112,861 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $8,746,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 436,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,806,430. This represents a 20.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Steven Conine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 24th, Steven Conine sold 7,139 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $560,768.45.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Steven Conine sold 1,687 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $130,135.18.

On Monday, March 23rd, Steven Conine sold 107,919 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $8,331,346.80.

On Thursday, February 26th, Steven Conine sold 26,950 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $2,125,277.00.

On Monday, February 23rd, Steven Conine sold 93,050 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $6,944,321.50.

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Wayfair Price Performance

Wayfair stock traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.74. 3,114,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,564,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 3.30. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $119.98. The business's 50-day moving average is $76.46 and its 200-day moving average is $91.78.

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.30 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 2.51%.Wayfair's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Wayfair

Here are the key news stories impacting Wayfair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wide press coverage and deal roundups should drive increased site traffic and conversion during Way Day, supporting near-term revenue growth. Article Title

Wide press coverage and deal roundups should drive increased site traffic and conversion during Way Day, supporting near-term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: High-visibility coverage in mainstream outlets (People, MSN, AOL, local press) expands brand reach and could attract new customers and repeat buyers beyond the promotional window. Article Title

High-visibility coverage in mainstream outlets (People, MSN, AOL, local press) expands brand reach and could attract new customers and repeat buyers beyond the promotional window. Positive Sentiment: Steep discounts on big-ticket items (example: patio sets and leather recliners deeply marked down) can lift average order value and immediate cash flow if inventory turns quickly. Article Title

Steep discounts on big-ticket items (example: patio sets and leather recliners deeply marked down) can lift average order value and immediate cash flow if inventory turns quickly. Neutral Sentiment: Last-day/limited-time messaging concentrates sales into a short period — good for a headline quarter but can create lumpiness in revenue timing. Article Title

Last-day/limited-time messaging concentrates sales into a short period — good for a headline quarter but can create lumpiness in revenue timing. Neutral Sentiment: Promotions cover many categories (outdoor, bedding, kitchen, storage) which diversifies sources of demand but makes it harder to predict category-level mix effects. Article Title

Promotions cover many categories (outdoor, bedding, kitchen, storage) which diversifies sources of demand but makes it harder to predict category-level mix effects. Negative Sentiment: Deep discounts (advertised up to ~80%) are likely to compress gross margins and could worsen profitability metrics — a particular concern for Wayfair given its historically negative margins. Article Title

Deep discounts (advertised up to ~80%) are likely to compress gross margins and could worsen profitability metrics — a particular concern for Wayfair given its historically negative margins. Negative Sentiment: Promotional intensity increases marketing, fulfillment and discount-driven costs; investors may worry about margin recovery and the sustainability of any revenue gains. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Wayfair from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Wayfair

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in Wayfair by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,457,158 shares of the company's stock worth $1,351,237,000 after buying an additional 82,584 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wayfair by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,634,757 shares of the company's stock worth $967,426,000 after buying an additional 72,707 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,407,325 shares of the company's stock worth $542,950,000 after buying an additional 180,558 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Wayfair by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,570,475 shares of the company's stock worth $358,514,000 after buying an additional 166,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Wayfair by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,825,654 shares of the company's stock worth $283,724,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company's stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc NYSE: W is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company's portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

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