Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.87% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $92.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $103.24.

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Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE W traded down $8.97 on Thursday, hitting $64.30. The company's stock had a trading volume of 13,444,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,253. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $119.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average of $91.62.

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In related news, Director Steven Conine sold 7,139 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $560,768.45. Following the sale, the director directly owned 429,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,703,684.15. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 6,137 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total transaction of $482,490.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 429,137 shares in the company, valued at $33,738,750.94. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 703,785 shares of company stock worth $54,004,173 over the last ninety days. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,457,158 shares of the company's stock worth $1,351,237,000 after acquiring an additional 82,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,634,757 shares of the company's stock worth $967,426,000 after acquiring an additional 72,707 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,407,325 shares of the company's stock worth $542,950,000 after acquiring an additional 180,558 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,570,475 shares of the company's stock worth $358,514,000 after acquiring an additional 166,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,825,654 shares of the company's stock worth $283,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc NYSE: W is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company's portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

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