WBI (NYSE:WBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

WBI (NYSE:WBI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WBI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WBI from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on WBI in a research note on Monday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of WBI from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings raised WBI from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of WBI from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WBI currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.20.

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WBI Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE WBI traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 667,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,265. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. WBI has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 134.88.

WBI (NYSE:WBI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $200.98 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WBI will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at WBI

In other WBI news, Director David N. Capobianco sold 5,894,826 shares of WBI stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $177,139,521.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,980,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,526,676.05. The trade was a 74.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Waterbridge Resources Llc sold 5,894,826 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $177,139,521.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,980,921 shares in the company, valued at $59,526,676.05. This trade represents a 74.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,439,652 shares of company stock valued at $584,161,543. Company insiders own 50.61% of the company's stock.

WBI Company Profile

WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC is an integrated, pure-play water infrastructure company. WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC is based in HOUSTON.

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