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WBI (NYSE:WBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
July 12, 2026
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Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded WBI from a “sell” to a “hold” rating, adding to a broader mix of analyst views that now leaves the stock with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.20.
  • Several other firms have recently turned more positive on WBI, including Morgan Stanley and Barclays raising price targets and assigning overweight ratings, while Goldman Sachs kept a buy rating with a higher target.
  • The stock was down 2.4% to $33.72 in Friday trading, while recent insider sales were significant: Director David N. Capobianco and major shareholder Waterbridge Resources LLC each sold 5.89 million shares at $30.05.
  • Interested in WBI? Here are five stocks we like better.

WBI (NYSE:WBI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WBI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WBI from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on WBI in a research note on Monday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of WBI from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings raised WBI from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of WBI from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WBI currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WBI

WBI Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE WBI traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.72. The company had a trading volume of 667,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,265. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. WBI has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $36.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 134.88.

WBI (NYSE:WBI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $200.98 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WBI will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at WBI

In other WBI news, Director David N. Capobianco sold 5,894,826 shares of WBI stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $177,139,521.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,980,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,526,676.05. The trade was a 74.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Waterbridge Resources Llc sold 5,894,826 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $177,139,521.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,980,921 shares in the company, valued at $59,526,676.05. This trade represents a 74.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,439,652 shares of company stock valued at $584,161,543. Company insiders own 50.61% of the company's stock.

WBI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC is an integrated, pure-play water infrastructure company. WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC is based in HOUSTON.

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Analyst Recommendations for WBI (NYSE:WBI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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