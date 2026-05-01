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WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
WD-40 logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in WD-40 fell 14.3% to 642,961 shares as of April 15, representing 4.8% of the company's stock sold short and a days-to-cover ratio of 2.7.
  • WD-40 beat Q2 estimates, reporting $1.50 EPS vs. $1.39 expected and revenue of $161.67 million, up 10.7% year‑over‑year.
  • The Street has a consensus Moderate Buy on WDFC with an average price target of $270 (two Buy ratings and one Hold).
  • Interested in WD-40? Here are five stocks we like better.

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 642,961 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the March 31st total of 750,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 242,625 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on WD-40 from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $270.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WD-40

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of WDFC opened at $209.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.25. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $220.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.83. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $175.38 and a twelve month high of $253.24.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $161.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.90 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 30.23%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. WD-40's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Pendarvis purchased 424 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $247.15 per share, with a total value of $104,791.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,898 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,704,840.70. This trade represents a 6.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WD-40

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,291,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in WD-40 by 739.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 165,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $32,525,000 after purchasing an additional 145,517 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in WD-40 by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $57,092,000 after purchasing an additional 111,559 shares during the last quarter. GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd grew its holdings in WD-40 by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd now owns 221,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $43,559,000 after purchasing an additional 104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,817,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company's stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WD-40 Company, headquartered in San Diego, California, is best known for its flagship WD-40® Multi-Use Product, a water-displacing spray used for lubrication, rust prevention and cleaning. Since its introduction in 1953 by the Rocket Chemical Company, the WD-40 brand has become a household and industrial staple. Over time, the company has broadened its portfolio to include complementary maintenance and cleaning brands such as 3-IN-ONE® oils, Lava® hand cleaners, Solvol® solvents, Spot Shot® stain removers and X-14® cleaning products.

WD-40 Company distributes its products in more than 176 countries through retail, industrial and automotive channels.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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