WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Reaches New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $277.50 and last traded at $293.4710, with a volume of 18198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $239.42.

The specialty chemicals company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $195.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. WD-40 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS.

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WD-40 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. WD-40's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

More WD-40 News

Here are the key news stories impacting WD-40 this week:

Positive Sentiment: WD-40 beat earnings and revenue expectations, reporting $2.33 EPS versus $1.58 expected and $195.1 million in sales versus $172.8 million expected, with revenue up 24.3% year over year. WD-40 Company Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

WD-40 beat earnings and revenue expectations, reporting $2.33 EPS versus $1.58 expected and $195.1 million in sales versus $172.8 million expected, with revenue up 24.3% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year FY2026 guidance to EPS of $6.05-$6.35 and revenue of $675 million-$690 million, both above consensus estimates, signaling management confidence in continued momentum. WD-40 Company Stock Surges Over 15% After Hours: Here's What's Going On

The company raised full-year FY2026 guidance to EPS of $6.05-$6.35 and revenue of $675 million-$690 million, both above consensus estimates, signaling management confidence in continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also turned more constructive, with DA Davidson lifting its price target to $305 from $270 and reiterating a buy rating, implying more upside if the earnings beat holds. Benzinga

Analysts also turned more constructive, with DA Davidson lifting its price target to $305 from $270 and reiterating a buy rating, implying more upside if the earnings beat holds. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary around the report emphasized WD-40’s core brand strength and execution, reinforcing the view that the company is benefiting from reliable demand rather than a one-time boost. WD-40 Stock Surges After Earnings Show AI Isn't Everything

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDFC. Northcoast Research upgraded WD-40 to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of WD-40 from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WD-40 from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, WD-40 has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDFC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WD-40

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 4,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 1,462.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 207.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 400.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 195.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company's stock.

WD-40 Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 0.26. The stock's 50-day moving average is $218.83 and its 200-day moving average is $218.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company, headquartered in San Diego, California, is best known for its flagship WD-40® Multi-Use Product, a water-displacing spray used for lubrication, rust prevention and cleaning. Since its introduction in 1953 by the Rocket Chemical Company, the WD-40 brand has become a household and industrial staple. Over time, the company has broadened its portfolio to include complementary maintenance and cleaning brands such as 3-IN-ONE® oils, Lava® hand cleaners, Solvol® solvents, Spot Shot® stain removers and X-14® cleaning products.

WD-40 Company distributes its products in more than 176 countries through retail, industrial and automotive channels.

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