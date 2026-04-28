Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.06), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.96 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 11.10%.

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Webster Financial Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE WBS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.09. 2,740,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,034,182. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $74.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.08.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Webster Financial's dividend payout ratio is 27.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Curi Capital LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,740,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Webster Financial by 27.9% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 839 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WBS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Webster Financial from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Webster Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of Webster Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Webster Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $74.07.

Read Our Latest Report on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut. Through its principal subsidiary, Webster Bank, N.A., the company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients. Key offerings include deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate lending, equipment finance, treasury management, and payment processing solutions.

In addition to traditional banking services, Webster Financial provides wealth management and insurance products designed to help clients plan for retirement, preserve assets, and manage risk.

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