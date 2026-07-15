WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Shares Down 8.5% - Here's What Happened

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN - Get Free Report) traded down 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.39. Approximately 236,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 339,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WBTN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEBTOON Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment Stock Down 8.8%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEBTOON Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in WEBTOON Entertainment by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,816 shares of the company's stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych boosted its stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 13.3% during the first quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 8,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,643 shares of the company's stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 103.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

WEBTOON Entertainment Company Profile

Webtoon Entertainment Inc operates WEBTOON, a leading digital comics platform offering a diverse library of user-generated and professionally produced webcomics. The company enables creators around the world to publish serialized content in a vertical-scrolling format optimized for mobile and web consumption. Through its platform, readers can access thousands of titles across genres such as romance, fantasy, drama, and action, with both free-to-read episodes and advanced access options supported by microtransactions and advertising.

Founded as part of Naver Corporation and launched internationally in 2014, Webtoon Entertainment has grown rapidly by fostering a direct connection between comic creators and global audiences.

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