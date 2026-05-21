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Webull (BULL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
Webull logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Webull is expected to report Q1 2026 earnings after the market closes on Friday, May 22, with analysts looking for EPS of $0.02. The earnings call is scheduled for Thursday, May 21 at 5:00 PM ET.
  • In its last quarterly report, Webull posted $0.04 EPS, missing estimates, but revenue of $165.2 million beat expectations and rose 49.8% year over year. The company also showed strong profitability metrics, including a 34.33% return on equity.
  • The stock was down 5.4% in Thursday trading, and analysts remain mixed: the consensus rating is Moderate Buy with an average $13 price target. Recent commentary and institutional buying highlight ongoing interest in the stock despite near-term volatility.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Webull (NASDAQ:BULL - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Friday, May 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Webull (NASDAQ:BULL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Webull had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 4.34%.The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.99 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Webull Trading Down 5.4%

Webull stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 33,087,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,041,447. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27. Webull has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BULL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Webull from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Webull in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Webull from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Webull in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Webull in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.00.

View Our Latest Report on BULL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webull

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Webull by 23,123.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,342,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,017 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webull by 938.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,633,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,295 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Webull by 336.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,433,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,701 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webull by 491.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,558 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marex Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Webull by 313.3% in the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 2,107,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Webull

Here are the key news stories impacting Webull this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Webull reported first-quarter EPS of $0.03, ahead of the consensus estimate, while revenue reached $159.93 million, indicating the business is still growing faster than many investors expected.
  • Positive Sentiment: Management said the quarter featured record trading volumes and strong net deposits, which points to healthy platform activity and customer inflows.
  • Positive Sentiment: The launch of Vega Analyst, an AI-powered stock research tool, could improve retention and attract more active traders by adding a differentiated product offering. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Webull continues investing in active-trader features, international expansion, and institutional/B2B adoption, which supports the growth narrative but may pressure near-term margins.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and price-target speculation around the stock being “set to triple” may be adding volatility, but these reports do not change fundamentals by themselves.

About Webull

(Get Free Report)

Webull Financial LLC is a commission-free online brokerage platform that provides individual investors with access to U.S. equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and cryptocurrencies. Through its mobile and desktop applications, the company offers real-time market data, advanced charting tools, customizable watchlists, and streamlined order execution. Webull’s platform is designed to support both self-directed traders and investors seeking an intuitive interface coupled with professional-grade analytics.

In addition to its core trading services, Webull delivers educational resources and research tools to help users make informed decisions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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