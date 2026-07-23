WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Given New $117.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $126.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the utilities provider's stock. KeyCorp's price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.21% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.20.

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WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $113.36 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $102.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $113.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total value of $517,628.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at $815,112.16. The trade was a 38.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 26,839 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,286 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 477.4% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,552 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $34,756,000 after acquiring an additional 275,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,364 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company's stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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