Wedbush Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wedbush's price objective points to a potential upside of 23.68% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KNSA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $57.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Get KNSA alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.05. 781,789 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.75 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.44. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $82.94.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 9.69%.The company had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $226.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

In related news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 48,565 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $2,623,481.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,481.30. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider John F. Paolini sold 58,424 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $3,137,953.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,611.33. The trade was a 47.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,130 shares of company stock valued at $5,877,070. Corporate insiders own 51.98% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,112,937 shares of the company's stock worth $128,409,000 after purchasing an additional 49,802 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,916 shares of the company's stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 28,099 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 400,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,525,000 after buying an additional 241,876 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 831,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,311,000 after buying an additional 178,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the first quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Here are the key news stories impacting Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target to $100 from $60 and upgraded KNSA to “buy.” The new target implies approximately 25% upside from the recently reported share price, signaling increased confidence in Kiniksa’s growth outlook. Benzinga

The new target implies approximately 25% upside from the recently reported share price, signaling increased confidence in Kiniksa’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue significantly exceeded expectations. Kiniksa reported revenue of $243.6 million versus the $226.5 million consensus estimate, driven by ARCALYST net product revenue growth of approximately 55% year over year. Kiniksa Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Kiniksa reported revenue of $243.6 million versus the $226.5 million consensus estimate, driven by ARCALYST net product revenue growth of approximately 55% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 ARCALYST revenue outlook to $980 million-$995 million, well above the roughly $940.1 million analyst consensus. The higher guidance supports expectations for continued commercial momentum. Kiniksa Q2 2026 Guidance Announcement

well above the roughly $940.1 million analyst consensus. The higher guidance supports expectations for continued commercial momentum. Positive Sentiment: KPL-387 produced rapid and sustained reductions in pain and inflammation in Phase 2 testing. Kiniksa selected the 300 mg monthly dose for Phase 3, and its pivotal recurrent-pericarditis trial is now enrolling and dosing patients, creating an additional potential growth driver. KPL-387 Portfolio Update

Kiniksa selected the 300 mg monthly dose for Phase 3, and its pivotal recurrent-pericarditis trial is now enrolling and dosing patients, creating an additional potential growth driver. Neutral Sentiment: Adjusted quarterly earnings were $0.30 per share, matching consensus but improving from $0.23 per share a year earlier. The earnings result itself was supportive, though the revenue beat and raised guidance were the stronger catalysts. Zacks KNSA Earnings Report

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International wasn't on the list.

While Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here