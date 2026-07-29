Alphabet Is Down 18% From Its High After a Stellar Quarter—Overdone, or More Downside Ahead?

Alphabet Today GOOGL Alphabet $336.68 +2.97 (+0.89%) 52-Week Range $187.82 ▼ $408.61 Dividend Yield 0.26% P/E Ratio 16.94 Price Target $419.86 Add to Watchlist

Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL finds itself in a somewhat unusual and precarious spot. The company just delivered one of the strongest quarters in its history, yet the stock closed Tuesday down just over 18% from its 52-week high and is now up only about 7% for the year.

A mega-cap stock posting record results while its share price retreats toward its 200-day moving average leaves little middle ground.

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Either the market is handing long-term investors a rare entry, or the AI spending fears driving the weakness are about to get worse.

The Quarter Deserved Better

The results themselves left little to criticize. Revenue rose 24% year over year to $119.8 billion, extending the company's double-digit growth streak to 12 straight quarters. Google Cloud stole the spotlight again, accelerating to 82% growth at $24.8 billion, roughly 11% above what analysts had modeled, while the cloud backlog swelled to $514 billion. Cloud operating income more than tripled to $8.8 billion. Search grew 17%, quieting the cannibalization debate for another quarter.

One accounting factor, however, needs to be noted. Reported earnings per share (EPS) of $9.11 were inflated by a $99 billion unrealized gain on Alphabet's Anthropic and SpaceX NASDAQ: SPCX stakes, with operational earnings landing near $2.87 per share. That same gain is now distorting the stock's headline price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios, which screen unusually low as a result. So investors comparing valuations should look through that noise rather than take the multiple at face value.

What the Market Is Actually Afraid Of

The GOOGL sell-off has one source: spending. Capital expenditures (CapEx) hit $44.9 billion in the quarter, double the prior year, and management lifted its full-year guidance to $195 billion to $205 billion, up from the prior $180 billion to $190 billion range. Free cash flow flipped to a $5.9 billion outflow as a result. In a market that’s already extremely anxious about AI CapEx across the mega-caps, Alphabet's volunteering to spend even more was read as a risk rather than a signal of demand.

The bulls' counterargument writes itself, though. A $514 billion backlog is contracted future revenue, and infrastructure is what converts it. Monday brought a reminder of that demand, with Verizon NYSE: VZ signing a dark fiber agreement with Alphabet, reportedly worth over $1 billion, to support AI data center connectivity.

The Technical Picture

From a technical perspective, GOOGL traded right down toward its 200-day simple moving average (SMA) and found support exactly where it needed to, near $320. Going forward, that is the important line in the sand for the bulls.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Price Chart for Wednesday, July, 29, 2026

One can argue that if the stock breaks below that support area and its post-earnings low, the structure breaks, and shares could enter a stage-four decline. But if it stabilizes above that zone and forms a higher low on the higher timeframe, this pullback could prove to be a great entry for long-term investors, coming after a major reset from the high.

What the Street Is Doing

Notably, the analyst community has leaned into the weakness rather than away from it. The consensus rating on GOOGL was recently upgraded to a Buy across 54 analysts, with the average price target rising to $419.86, implying upside of almost 26% from Tuesday's close. The high target sits at $515. Alphabet also scores in the 96th percentile of MarketBeat's MarketRank.

TradeSmith's Health Indicator A long-term volatility-based measure designed for securities held 12 months or longer. Green: Strong and healthy uptrend with normal pullbacks. Yellow: Significant pullback but still within expected volatility. Red: Dropped beyond expected volatility; considered unhealthy. Health Indicator for Alphabet Yellow Zone (1w+) 1-Year History Jul 25 Oct 25 Jan 26 Apr 26 Jul 26 For the last 8 days, GOOGL's financial health has been in the Yellow zone, according to TradeSmith

The caution flags are real but familiar: the TradeSmith Health Indicator slipped into the Yellow Zone just over a week ago, and insider selling has continued, neither of which is unusual for a stock working through a drawdown of this size.

Overdone, or Just Beginning?

The honest read is that the fundamental case and the price action are telling two different stories, and the $320 level is where they meet. Nothing in the quarter weakened Alphabet's position. Cloud is accelerating, the backlog is enormous, and the Street responded to the sell-off by raising ratings and targets. What has changed is the market's tolerance for the spending required to serve that growth, and that tolerance may stay thin until free cash flow stabilizes.

For long-term investors, an 18% discount on a business performing this well, sitting right at major long-term support, is about as clean as entries get in mega-cap tech. For everyone else, the inflection point is simpler: watch the $320 area. Hold it, and the higher low builds the next leg. Lose it, and the CapEx fears will have won the argument for a while longer.

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