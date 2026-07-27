Wedbush Issues Positive Forecast for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $450.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock. Wedbush's price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.95% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Melius Research set a $660.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $515.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $527.84.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $521.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.09 billion, a PE ratio of 171.13 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $149.22 and a 52 week high of $584.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $512.60 and a 200 day moving average of $341.53.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI event boosts confidence: AMD’s Advancing AI 2026 announcements highlighted expanded GPU capabilities, full-rack AI systems and a stronger platform strategy, reinforcing its position as Nvidia’s leading challenger. AMD: Finally Competing With Full-Rack Solutions

AMD’s Advancing AI 2026 announcements highlighted expanded GPU capabilities, full-rack AI systems and a stronger platform strategy, reinforcing its position as Nvidia’s leading challenger. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raise targets: UBS quickly increased its AMD price target after the event, while Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an Overweight rating and Rosenblatt issued a Buy rating. Recent targets cited in coverage range as high as $700, signaling expectations for further AI-driven growth. UBS Raises AMD Stock Price Target

UBS quickly increased its AMD price target after the event, while Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an Overweight rating and Rosenblatt issued a Buy rating. Recent targets cited in coverage range as high as $700, signaling expectations for further AI-driven growth. Positive Sentiment: AI demand and partnerships: Coverage points to AMD’s strategic partnership with Anthropic, potential growth in AI inference and agentic-AI applications, and related demand for data-center capacity. AMD and other chip stocks also benefited from reports of South Korea’s push to expand AI infrastructure. What a Major Anthropic Chip Deal Means for AMD

Coverage points to AMD’s strategic partnership with Anthropic, potential growth in AI inference and agentic-AI applications, and related demand for data-center capacity. AMD and other chip stocks also benefited from reports of South Korea’s push to expand AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Fundamental momentum remains strong: AMD’s latest reported quarter included revenue growth of 37.8% year over year and earnings above consensus. Investors are now focused on upcoming second-quarter results and whether AI-related demand can support current growth expectations.

AMD’s latest reported quarter included revenue growth of 37.8% year over year and earnings above consensus. Investors are now focused on upcoming second-quarter results and whether AI-related demand can support current growth expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation raises the bar: AMD’s market capitalization is approximately $851 billion, with a reported price-to-earnings ratio above 170. The stock’s strong rally means further gains likely depend on substantial execution and continued upward revisions to earnings forecasts.

AMD’s market capitalization is approximately $851 billion, with a reported price-to-earnings ratio above 170. The stock’s strong rally means further gains likely depend on substantial execution and continued upward revisions to earnings forecasts. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling is a risk signal: Quiver Quantitative reports that AMD insiders, including CEO Lisa Su, have recorded sales but no open-market purchases during the past six months. While these transactions may reflect compensation or diversification, they could weigh on sentiment at the stock’s elevated valuation. AMD Stock and Trading Data

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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